Luton drug dealer threw cocaine from car window in front of police

A Luton drug dealer who threw cocaine from his car window in front of police officers has been jailed for three years.

Bedfordshire Police officers began following a Vauxhall Astra in the Hart Hill area of Luton at around 1pm on 2 May.

As the vehicle turned into Whitecroft Road, the driver hit the accelerator and attempted to speed off.

Officers saw a white package being thrown out of the driver’s window.

One of the officers got out of the police car and retrieved the package while the other officer continued to follow the car.

When the Astra turned into Brooms Roads, it was blocked by a refuse lorry.

Once the vehicle had been safely stopped, the driver identified himself as Imtiaz Khan, 30, of Berkeley Path, Luton.

Khan had £645 cash in his possession, as well as two mobile phones which later examinations showed had been used to offer drugs for sale.

The package that was thrown from the window was later identified as around £100 of cocaine.

Khan pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

On Monday he was sentenced to three years in prison.

Detective Constable Scott Hannam, who led the investigation, said: “Drugs is the core theme running through so much of what we deal with as a police force.

“The supply of drugs is the driver for a large number of stabbings and shootings, while it also places enormous pressure on other public services.

“Cracking down on those who supply drugs is absolutely imperative in order to combat serious violence and the exploitation of children and other vulnerable people.

“That is why we are pleased that Khan has got such a strong sentence, which will hopefully send a message to others involved in this illicit industry.”

