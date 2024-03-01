Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A drug dealer who searched for ‘Encro phone handsets’, ‘firearms’ and ‘drugs’ has been put behind bars for more than 25 years alongside his co-conspirator.

Zahid Asghar, 42, browsed news articles about police accessing the Encrochat servers, an encrypted messaging network used to avoid the police, between February and July 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And when police searched his home they found drug paraphernalia, multiple mobile phones, a gold Rolex watch and other designer items at Asghar’s as well as cash and documents detailing his illegal activity.

Left: Zahid Asghar and Kuda Nhekede. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Asghar was arrested alongside his co-conspirator, 45-year-old Kuda Nhekede, for what police called their part in the “significant and sophisticated commercial drug supply operation”.

EncroChat was taken down in 2020 with 6,500 arrests globally since then. Analysis of the phone data revealed there was a chain of command between Asghar and Nhekede. Asghar, who was believed to be leading the operation, sourced wholesale amounts of cocaine and heroin from upstream suppliers and gave instructions to Nhekede about the preparation and onward supply of the drugs.

Communication between the men indicated that Nhekede had used cutting agents to maximise profits, including paracetamols, caffeine, and bicarbonate of soda. In one message exchange, Asghar asks Nhekede “how much bicarb u put in…stick to putting 45 plz… we losing profit like that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detectives uncovered Asghar and Nhekede’s criminal enterprise included the supply of firearms and ammunition. Text messages showed a shotgun had been purchased as the pair discussed shortening the barrel for easier concealment and to make it more appealing when selling on to other criminals.

Class A drugs, a gold Rolex and a shotgun found in the raid. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Zahid Asghar of Douglas Road, Luton and Kuda Nhekede, Arundel Road, Luton both pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply Class A drugs, and possession of firearms and ammunition. Asghar was sentenced to 15 years and four months while Nhekede received nine years and nine months at Luton Crown Court yesterday (February 29).

Detective Sergeant Andrew Webb from Operation Costello said: “Ashgar and Nhedeke’s intentions were plain and simple; they were going to profit from illegal activity regardless of who may come into harm as a result. We welcome their sentence today as another successful result in our efforts to tackle serious and organised crime.

“In the same way there is no smoke without fire, there is no drugs trade without the presence of violence and exploitation.