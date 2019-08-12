Luton drug-dealers jailed after smuggling nearly £2.5m of cocaine from Pakistan to the UK via the post

Two Luton drug-dealers who smuggled a minimum of £2.49m of cocaine from Pakistan to the UK via the post have been sent to prison.

The pair - with the help of a relative in Birmingham - imported drugs through UK airports concealed within packages of boxing gloves, equine dentistry tools, and motorcycle gloves.

Drugs were found hidden inside imported motorcycles gloves

The National Crime Agency (NCA) began investigating Sultan Mahmood Butt, 39, of Grove Road, Luton, and 34-year-old Nibeel Saghir, of Cowper Street, Luton, as well as Birmingham-based Rizwan Ahmed, aged 34, who are all relatives from Pakistan now living in the UK, after Border Force officers at Stansted Airport seized almost three kilos of heroin in June 2015 hidden in cobb elevators – a piece of surgical equipment for the spine.

NCA officers identified that Luton-based Butt was the head of the crime group and responsible for organising the importations from Pakistan. Saghir was the middleman who ensured the onward delivery of the drugs to various addresses in Luton and Birmingham, with assistance from Ahmed and 46-year-old Denise Ellis, of Birmingham.

On Friday, August 9, at Birmingham Crown Court, ringleader Butt was jailed for 20 years, while Saghir and Ahmed were jailed for 15 and 10 years respectively. Ellis’ sentencing has been delayed.

Matt Horne, Deputy Director for Investigations at the NCA, said: “Drug trafficking doesn’t always happen in one big shipment. This group attempted to smuggle over £2.49 million worth of heroin little and often through the post, wrongly thinking they could avoid detection.

Butt (left) and Saghir (right)

“Drug trafficking is a major source of revenue for crime groups, many of whom are involved in multiple crime types; adapting their methods to law enforcement responses.

"Working with Border Force and other partners we are committed to doing all we can to make sure drug smugglers are stopped and, ultimately, crime doesn’t pay.”

Over the course of the investigation, 13 packages were recovered containing a total of five kilos of high purity heroin, with the NCA investigation team estimating a further 14 kilos were imported based on records showing previous parcels linked to the crime group.

Ahmed and Ellis were arrested in 2015 after several of the intercepted packages were found to be directed to their home addresses. The packages were seized at Stansted, East Midlands and Heathrow airports, plus a parcel delivery depot in Tamworth.

Drugs were found hidden inside tools

Butt’s phone number was linked to the packages and he was also arrested. He had sent a WhatsApp message of a photo detailing the address for an impending importation that was subsequently intercepted at Heathrow.

Saghir was arrested in January 2016 after the analysis of phone records proved his involvement in the conspiracy. During one 13-minute period, on the date of an attempted drugs delivery, there were twelve calls between Butt and Saghir.

The NCA investigation proved that all four individuals involved in the operation were in contact with each other at key times around each importation. Most of their communication was on burner phones.

Following Ahmed’s arrest in June 2015 and after the second seizure of heroin at East Midlands Airport, Ellis sent a text to an unidentified number: “Txt me wen ready to pick up. Best collect it tonite then I can’t get blamed for anything.”

In July this year Butt, Saghir and Ahmed were all found guilty of importing heroin. Ellis pleaded guilty in September 2017.

Dan Scully, Border Force Deputy Director Intelligence Operations, added: “Drug smuggling is a serious crime causing real harm to the UK. Those engaged in it will always look for new ways to evade detection. Border Force’s challenge is to stay one step ahead of those who seek to harm our communities.

“In this case concealed heroin was detected by our diligent and professional Border Force officers at a number of ports. Our intelligence teams established a link between the various attempts to import illegal narcotics into the UK and that evidence supported the dismantling of an organised crime group.”