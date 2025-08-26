Luton drug dealers supplying crack cocaine and heroin are put behind bars

Clockwise from top left: Mohammed Sohail Khan; Muhammed Tawhid; Adeeb Mohammed; Hamza Aftab

Four drug dealers who were part of a network supplying crack cocaine and heroin have been jailed.

The Luton men were part of a county lines drugs gang supplying the Welwyn Hatfield area.

Several members of the gang had been busted during a sting in 2022, where mobile phones, blades, class A drugs and £7,700 cash were seized. Six have already been jailed in 2023, while four were released on bail.

The four men appeared at St Albans Crown Court today (August 26) after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin) were sentenced as follows:

Hamza Aftab, aged 25, of Fountains Road, Luton was sentenced to seven years and seven months.

Adeeb Mohammed, aged 34, of St Winifred’s Avenue, Luton was sentenced to five years and four months

Muhammed Tawhid, aged 22, of Morgan Close, Luton was sentenced to two years and 10 months

Mohammed Sohail Khan, aged 22, of Hallwicks Road, Luton was sentenced to four years and two months, and possession of criminal property in relation to £7700 cash seized from his address.

Detective Sergeant Chris Cowell, from Hertnstabulary’s County Lines Investigation Unit, said: “Aftab took control of the ‘Q’ line after other members of the gang were jailed, following an investigation by the County Lines Investigation Unit.

"We continued to monitor their activities and compile evidence to bring the remaining members to trial. Aftab used a dedicated telephone number to advertise/facilitate the sale of drugs to customers in Welwyn Hatfield. He would receive orders and then direct Tawhid or Khan to the waiting customers where drugs would be exchanged for cash. Mohammed stored drugs, cash and weapons on behalf of the group.

“County lines drug gangs pose a significant threat to communities, especially young people and those who are vulnerable. We rely on information from the public to be our eyes and ears on the streets. Help us to rid your community of drugs and related crime by reporting information about drug dealing.”

You can report information about a crime online, or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via web chat. You also call the non-emergency number 101. If a crime is in progress call 999.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.