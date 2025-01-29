Luton drug gang member ordered to repay criminal money or face more time behind bars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A convicted drug dealer who was a member of an organised crime group in Luton has been ordered to pay back the money he made illegally.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Orishadare, 32, was jailed for 24 years in April 2024 for conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin.

Orishadare, formerly of New Hythe Lane, Aylesford, was a member of a Luton drug gang that distributed large amounts of cocaine, heroin and firearms across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the group’s trusted drug importer, Orishadare used his connections in the Netherlands to bring vast quantities of class A drugs into the UK.

Audermar Piquet, Rolex and cash. Picture: ERSOU

After an international police campaign which uncovered messages on the EncroChat communications tool, Eastern Region Special Operations Unit international identified that Orishadare was behind the Encrochat handle ‘InternationalDon’, having supplied heroin and cocaine in the region of 250kg.

Following his conviction, financial investigators at ERSOU calculated how much the criminality could have earned the organised crime group, and reviewed bank accounts during the period Orishadare was known to be drug dealing.

At Luton Crown Court on Thursday (January 23), Orishadare was ordered to repay an initial £132,030, based on the watches and cash seized upon arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He must repay the full amount within three months, or face an additional three-year custodial sentence. He would still then be required to pay the agreed total.

The court also agreed that Orishadare had made in excess of £8 million through the criminality, and financial investigators will continue enquiries in the future until the full amount is paid.

Financial Investigation Manager Jemima Cholmondeley-Smith said: “I am pleased that following substantial imprisonment for the initial investigation, we have subsequently been able to strip Orishadare from the identifiable cash and assets that he made through the course of his criminal activities.

“Using Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) legislation, we have been able to pursue Orishadare with a court order that demands payment or face an extension of prison time.”