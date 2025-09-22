Luton drug runner jailed after posting videos of drugs and weapons online

Thomas Robertson. Picture: Beds Police

A man from Luton has been put behind bars after he was caught with drugs and weapons.

Thomas Robertson had posted videos of drugs and weapons online – showing growing cannabis plants and him ‘on the run’, but this was cut short after an early morning raid by police.

When police searched his address, officers found drugs, weapons and equipment “indicting the 32-year-old's involvement in drug dealing”.

Robertson of Sherd Close, Luton, was jailed for five years being convicted for possessing Class A and B drugs with intention to supply, possessing a Class B drug, and possessing a firearm without a certificate.

Detective Constable Burger Swanepoel said: “The fact that Robertson was given this sentence for a first offence indicates how seriously the judge took his behaviour.

“His role in fuelling drug supply and criminality in the town has rewarded him with a lengthy sentence.

“Drugs are a major factor behind much of the challenges faced in towns across our county. Apprehending people like Robertson is crucial to tackling drugs and gangs in Bedfordshire."