Luton drugs gang leader caught with £30k cash stash jailed for five and a half years

The leader of a Luton drugs gang who was found with around £30,000 in cash has been jailed for more than five years.

A stop and search during a proactive patrol by Bedfordshire Police’s Boson team, dedicated to tackling gang-related criminality, directly led to the evidence which convicted Scott Featherstone.

Scott Featherstone

The 30-year-old from Home Close, Luton was stopped in a car earlier this year by Boson officers on an Operation Sparkler, a regular patrol targeting serious youth violence.

Officers recovered a ‘burner’ style mobile phone, which was seized and sent off for further analysis.

Messages on the phone clearly related to the buying and selling of Class A drugs, leading Boson to carry out a warrant targeting Featherstone in October.

As officers attempted to gain entry to the address, officers at the back of the property saw a bag being dropped out of the kitchen window.

The cash seized from Featherstone

Later searches found this bag contained around £15,000 in cash.

A complete search of the house recovered around a further £16,000 in cash, drugs including crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis, as well as high value items such as Louis Vutton clothing.

Featherstone pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin, possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin, as well as possessing criminal property.

At Luton Crown Court on Monday, Featherstone was jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Detective Superintendent Duncan Young, force lead for gangs and serious violence, said: “Drugs are the driver for much of the gang activity and serious violence our team deal with, which is why targeting the dealers is so important.

“Featherstone was a major figure in these drugs supply networks and it is right he will spend a significant amount of time behind bars.

“We will continue to carry out proactive patrols and warrants targeting drug dealing and other gang activity and bring those behind these organised criminal enterprises to justice.”