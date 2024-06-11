Luton flat boarded up after police suspect criminals had plied vulnerable tenant with drugs and taken over property

A flat in Luton has been secured by police after two people had taken over the property from a vulnerable person.

Police believe the pair had ‘cuckooed’ the flat and supplied the tenant with drug to stop him from objecting to taking over his home.

Cuckooing is a term used when criminals exploit properties of vulnerable people, often using them to store drugs or weapons.

Officers got a closure order from the courts to stop anyone else getting into the address and worked with Luton Borough Council to rehome the victim.Bedfordshire Police said: “Local policing teams keep a close eye on everyone in community to make sure they spot signs of exploitation or where individuals aren't safe. You can help. If you have concerns for anyone you know in the community, please call 101.”