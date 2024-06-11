Luton flat boarded up after police suspect criminals had plied vulnerable tenant with drugs and taken over property

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A flat in Luton has been secured by police after two people had taken over the property from a vulnerable person.

Police believe the pair had ‘cuckooed’ the flat and supplied the tenant with drug to stop him from objecting to taking over his home.

Cuckooing is a term used when criminals exploit properties of vulnerable people, often using them to store drugs or weapons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...