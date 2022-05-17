Three people from Luton were prosecuted and fined a total of £6,202.49 last week (May 11) after being caught on camera dumping rubbish in Flamstead, Hertfordshire.

They had dumped a sofa, a bed, a TV and fridge freezers in Dacorum from September to October last year.

The council’s environmental enforcement officers tracked them down by their vehicles – and all three admitted dumping the waste at interview.

The fly tippers were fined over £8,000 for dumping rubbish in the Dacorum countryside.

Khawaja Wani of Harefield Road, Luton was fined £1,000, a victim surcharge £100 and costs of £744.44 for fly-tipping furniture at Coles Lane, Flamstead, on 27 September 2021.

Selvin Mathew and Baby Joseph, who live at separate addresses in Gardenia Avenue, Luton, were caught fly-tipping household waste consisting of dining chairs, sofas, a TV and fridge freezers and other smaller household items in the same incident at a rural lane near Flamstead on 3 October 2021.

Selvin Mathew was fined £2,000, a victim surcharge of £190 and costs of £938.03 and Baby Joseph was fined £258, a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £938.02

Dacorum Borough Council prosecuted the fly-tippers, who appeared before magistrates on Wednesday, May 11.