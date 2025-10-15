Luton foster carer’s killer jailed for life after fingerprints found on juice bottle

Abul Kasim. Picture: Beds Police

A man has been put behind bars for life for stabbing a man to death inside his home in Luton.

Abul Kasim, 26, killed 63-year-old Martin Sullivan, inside a property in Highbury Road on the night of January 8.

Emergency services were called at 11.05pm, but Mr Sullivan died shortly after getting to hospital.

Kasim, a known drug dealer, had been using Mr Sullivan’s home as a base for his criminal activity. On the night of the murder, Kasim demanded to stay, and turned violent when Martin refused and asked him to leave.

He attacked Mr Sullivan with a knife, leaving him critically injured before fleeing the scene.

During a forensic search of the address, a bottle of juice was found on the arm of the sofa in the living room with Kasim’s fingerprints on.

Further fingerprint analysis was conducted on the rear door frame of the property. Several prints were obtained, and some of these were also matched to Kasim, further placing him at the scene.

Following a two-week trial, Kasim, of Perrysfield Road, Cheshunt, Waltham Cross, was found guilty of murder by a jury at Luton Crown Court.

He was jailed for life on Tuesday (October 14) and will have to serve a minimum of 20 years before he can be considered for parole.

Detective Inspector Caeva Taylor from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Martin’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. By all accounts Martin was as a good man, who was well liked and known for his volunteer work and as a foster carer within the local community.

“This was a senseless and brutal attack that cost an innocent man his life. Kasim showed no remorse - fleeing the scene and leaving Martin fatally wounded.

“Thanks to the tireless work of our investigation team, and the forensic evidence recovered, we were able to bring Kasim to justice. I hope today’s result brings some measure of closure to Martin’s family and loved ones.”