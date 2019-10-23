Luton fraudster among gang ordered to repay £70k in proceeds of crime

A Luton man is among a gang of three people who have been ordered repay £70,000 accrued through money laundering and fraud.

The ruling follows an investigation into Carl Anthony, Stephanie Anthony and Ikechukwa Aguh by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit’s (ERSOU) asset confiscation enforcement team.

Luton Crown Court

The three were convicted back in 2012 for a number of fraud and money laundering offences.

They were subject to Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings at the time and made to pay back around £6,200 between them.

However, a fresh ERSOU investigation ordered Carl Anthony, 38, of Silverdale Street, Kempston, to pay back a further £41,682.21.

Stephanie Anthony, 36, of the same address, was ordered to pay back an additional £25,847.72.

Following a contested hearing, Her Honour Judge Mensah ordered that Aguh, 40, of Wexham Close, Luton, was also required to pay a further £5,279 towards the order made in 2012.

Luton Crown Court also ordered that £4,963.19 should be paid from these funds to the victims of these crimes.

These increases are required to be paid within three months or the three defendants face jail.

Investigating officer Nick Bentley said: “It is absolutely right that the victims of crime are compensated for the hurt and stress that they are caused.

“We will continue to ensure that people comply with the Proceeds of Crime Act and do not benefit from financial crime.”