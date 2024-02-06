Luton gang jailed for running crack and heroin drug line named 'Ghost' in Hemel Hempstead
Drug dealers from Luton have been jailed for running a county lines drug network – bringing crack cocaine and heroin to Hemel Hempstead.
The gang ran the ‘Ghost’ line in the town between January 2021 and June 2023 and have been out behind bars for a combined over 30 years.
Hertfordshire Constabulary found that the men had several ‘cuckooed’ addresses of vulnerable people in Hemel Hempstead, and two 15-year-olds who had been exploited by them were safeguarded.
Detective Constable David Purvis, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Operation Mantis team, said: “This gang ran the ‘Ghost’ line, which supplied drugs out of Luton into the Hemel Hempstead area. The disruption of this line will make a significant impact on drug use and associated crime in the region. It also sends a clear message that drug dealing will not go unpunished and anyone involved will be caught and jailed.
“Exploitation of vulnerable young people is just one of the tragic symptoms of organised drug gangs. County lines dealers can coerce people into providing a base for dealers to operate or to act as distributers themselves. They often use young people to handle drugs and money, drawing them deeper into gang affiliation that often leads to violence and abuse.”
The men appeared at Luton Crown Court on January 26 and February 2 2024 for sentencing. Amir Hussain, 25, of Alexandra Avenue, Luton, was sentenced to 12 years for conspiracy supply Class A drugs. Bialal Ahmed, 22, of Beresford Road, Luton, was sentenced to 4 years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. Abid Khan, 21, of Letchworth Road, Luton, was sentenced to 2 years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. Oman Sajid, 21, of Priestleys, Luton, was sentenced to two years and six months for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. While 55-year-old Graham Watkins, of Trent Road, Luton, was sentenced to two years suspended for two years for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.