Luton girl gang sentenced after vicious attack on two women in park

A Luton girl gang carried out a vicious attack on two young women after a dispute over social media - stamping on one victim’s head and recording it using a mobile phone.

All eight defendants, whose ages range from 20 to 15, appeared at Luton Crown Court for sentencing on Monday where they pleaded guilty to carrying out the attack on July 18 last year.

Luton Crown Court

The court heard that the victims were lured to an alleyway off Manchester Street where the attack began, before being taken to Brantwood Park where it escalated further.

One of the gang members carried nunchucks although these were not used

Judge Richard Foster said: “This was a nasty piece of pre-planned violence on two defenceless victims, against a background dispute over social media.”

Ringleader Bushra Noreen, 18, of Kingsway, Luton, was jailed for seven months while the others were each given a six month sentence suspended for 12 months.

Their names are:

> Sanna Noreen, 20, of Kingsway, Luton.

> Bano Begum, 20, of Longcroft Road, Luton.

> Isma Hussain, 19, of Dallow Road, Luton.

> Shereen Hussain, 20, of Toddington Road, Luton.

> Sabihah Khan, 20, of Leagrave Road, Luton.

> Smaavia Masood, 20, of Cornel Close, Luton.

> A 15-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Judge Foster stated: “You Bushra Noreen, were clearly the ringleader, having become involved at the behest of your sister.”

The court heard that Bano Begum lured the two victims to a restaurant in Manchester Street while the others lay in wait in an alleyway. Once there, Bushra Noreen attacked one of the pair while the others looked on.

The two young women were then taken to Brantwood Park where the assault continued.

Footage showed the main victim being pushed to the ground and her head and face were stamped on. The others joined in by kicking the victim, holding her down, grabbing her hair and slapping her. The second victim was also attacked but less severely.

The judge stated: “All of this was filmed, another aggravating factor, no doubt with the intention of circulating the humiliation over social media.”

As Bushra Noreen was led away, her sister Sanna became tearful and began shouting about the victim in court. She was quietened by the other defendants in the dock.

Despite the ferocity of the attack, the victim fortunately did not sustain serious injuries

In addition to the suspended sentences, the group members were given a curfew of 7pm to 7am and 100 hours’ unpaid work. Bano Begum received a five month concurrent sentence for carrying the nunchucks.

DC James Bateman, who led the investigation, said: “This was a targeted attack by a group against two innocent women. The fact they filmed and shared the attack on social media was especially shocking.

“The growth in smart phones has transformed social media accessibility and created an almost unlimited opportunity for rivals to antagonise each other, and for those taunts to be viewed by a much larger audience for a much longer time period.

“This case shows how such arguments and disagreements over social media can spill into the real world. We will not tolerate this sort of abuse and violence and it is right those involved have been given prison sentences.

“We also hope the sentences can give some comfort to the victims and their families.”