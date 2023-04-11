A property in the centre of Luton has been boarded by police after the address was the cause of anti-social behaviour.

The Inkerman Street home was closed off by Bedfordshire Police on Thursday (April 6) after the courts granted the force a closure order.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Facebook post from Luton Community Policing Team read: “Officers from the Luton Town Centre team have today obtained a Full Closure Order from the courts on an address that has been the cause of a considerable amount of anti-social behaviour which has made the lives of other residents a misery.”