Luton home boarded up by police after ‘considerable amount’ of anti-social behaviour

The closure will come as a relief to nearby residents

Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 16:50 BST

A property in the centre of Luton has been boarded by police after the address was the cause of anti-social behaviour.

The Inkerman Street home was closed off by Bedfordshire Police on Thursday (April 6) after the courts granted the force a closure order.

A Facebook post from Luton Community Policing Team read: “Officers from the Luton Town Centre team have today obtained a Full Closure Order from the courts on an address that has been the cause of a considerable amount of anti-social behaviour which has made the lives of other residents a misery.”

Pictured: Officer boarding up the entrance to the propertyPictured: Officer boarding up the entrance to the property
