Luton is in top 10 worst towns for vehicle vandalism in the South and has highest stats across Herts, Beds and Bucks

Luton is in the top ten worst towns for vehicle vandalism in the South of England and has the highest stats across Herts, Beds and Bucks, according to market research.

The research, undertaken by Money SuperMarket, looked at more than 232,000 offences reported to major insurance providers and over 300 Police forces across the UK from April 2017 to March 2018.

Car Theft

It found Luton was the sixth worst town for vehicle break-ins in the South outside London, with 957 offences recorded during the time period. This equates to 4.46 crimes per 100,000 people.

Neighbouring Milton Keynes was not far behind, coming seventh in the list with 1,083 offences (4.05 per 100,00) while Bedford came ninth with 604 offences (3.55 per 100,000 people).

Portsmouth topped the list in the South, with 1,418 offences (6.6 per 100,000), and was followed by Bristol (5.79), Southampton (5.46), Bournemouth (.5.15) and Plymouth (4.83).

Rachel Wait, consumer affairs agent at MoneySuperMarket, said: “Only one in four victims of vandalism decide to report the incident to their insurance company, possibly due to concerns about losing their no-claims discount.

"However, some insurance providers protect a driver’s no-claims bonus for cases of vandalism, so it’s worth double checking your policy as you may be protected without realising."

But despite the bleak figures, Luton's position nationally isn't nearly so high - with South Nottinghamshire taking the titles of Britain worst town for vehicle break-ins with 11.65 crimes per 100,000, followed closely by the City of London (10.71), Middlesbrough (8.76), Newport (7.58) and North East Lincolnshire (7.56).

At the opposite end of the scale, The Isles of Scilly in Cornwall had the least crime at (0.89), followed by Rutland (1.70) and Broadland, Norfolk (1.71).

For more details about the research, see https://www.moneysupermarket.com/car-insurance/vandalism-hotspots/.