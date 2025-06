Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

Drivers are being told to avoid the centre of Luton after a serious crash this morning (Monday).

Bedfordshire Police say they are at the scene of road traffic collision on Crawley Green Road.

The force said: “Roads have been closed at the junction of Hart Lane and near Crawley Green Road and Somerset Avenue and the entrance to Vauxhall Way.”

This is a developing story which we will update as more information becomes available.