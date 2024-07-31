Luton Knife Angel: Organisers want to 'open up the conversation’ about knife crime

The Knife Angel sculpture, a National Monument Against Violence & Aggression, by artist Alfie Bradley and the British Ironworks Centre. Picture: Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The team who organised for a poignant sculpture highlighting the devastation of knife crime to stay in Luton throughout August have spoken about what they hope the town gets from the Knife Angel.

Standing at 27 feet tall, the huge sculpture was made in 2018 by Alfie Bradley and the British Ironworks Centre, using 100,000 surrendered knives to raise awareness of knife crime and educate young people about the community impact of violence.

Luton had numerous knife attacks in recent years, and in May, a High Court judge ruled that the public should know the name of a teenager who, alongside another teen, stabbed 38-year-old Omar Khan to death in the town. Rayis Nibeel, 17, and Umer Choudhury, 16, were both found guilty of murder.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wingman Mentors organised for the Knife Angel to stay in St George’s Square for August.

Cofounders Si Philbert and Michelle Kane had the idea last year and have worked with Bedfordshire Police, the council and other partners to create a month of anti-violence activities.

Wingman Mentors is a not-for-profit organisation that works with young people who are on the cusp of getting involved with crime, carrying knives, and serious violence.

Operations director Michelle said: [Knife crime] happens everywhere. It's a national issue. Bringing the Knife Angel to Luton is about helping our community be able to open up the conversation and meet some of the organisations that are doing work collectively and collaboratively to help young people in our town and give different pathways and different opportunities to be able to change life choices.”

On Saturday (August 3), the sculpture will be welcomed to the town. Bedfordshire Police, Wingman Mentors, Luton Social Justice Unit, the council, Youth Partnership Service, Boxing Saves Lives, Tokko Youth Space, Mary Seacole Housing Association, Att10tive and St Andrews’ Church will all be in the town centre to talk to the public about their concerns and point people in the right direction to get help.

Stopsley High School pupil, Zulu Idoko, was named the winner of the ARtful Voices competition, with her poem about knife crime’s impacts being used in an augmented reality display on the side of the sculpture.

Si said: “We want to make parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles aware of key signs and changes to look for in children and give them the tools to be able to start that conversation. To make parents feel brave enough to look in their child's phone to see what they might be getting up to.”

During August, the town will host numerous events ensuring the voices of knife crime victims and their families are heard. As part of this, there will be weapons sweeps around the town, including searches of pubs to find hidden knives by Wingman Mentors.

Michelle added: “When we hear about knife crime in society and our community, it seems like it's a really big issue but it's a small percentage of young people that are carrying them, however, the impact is so wide in our community.”