Luton landlords with a "contempt" for safety and "disregard" for the law fined over £70,000

Luton landlords have been fined more than £70,000 after being found guilty of multiple offences at an Elizabeth Street property.

And in a statement, Luton Borough Council said its Rogue Landlord Project “continues to stamp down on reckless landlords whose contempt for the safety of tenants and the disrespect for the law is a disgrace”.

RS Travel and Lettings Ltd and its Director, Sai Kumar Gadde of Midland Road, Luton were found guilty of 16 offences each in October last year. They were fined £32,000 and £16,000 respectively and the council was awarded £2,710 in costs

Luton landlords found guilty in court

A third defendant, Ramesh Varanasi of Grove Road, Luton, had pleaded not guilty to 15 offences. He failed to attend the hearing on February 27 – which was held in his absence – and he was fined £30,800 with the council being awarded £8,966 in costs.

The defendants were found guilty of charges that the council says “built up a picture of persistent law breaking and minimal concern for the welfare of those living in their accommodation at a property in Elizabeth Street”.

They were found guilty of operating an unlicensed house in multiple occupation (HMO) without fire doors to the required safety regulations. In addition there was a lack of fire detectors and the buildings showed significant signs of disrepair and neglect.

The council statement added: “To add further insult to those living there adequate waste bin facilities were not provided, adding to the sense of squalor in which they had to live.”

Councillor Tom Shaw, portfolio holder for housing, said: “Once again we are proving that our resolve to come down hard on unscrupulous landlords who exploit their tenants for no other reason than financial gain, knows no limits. The message is clear: if you break the law, we will come after you and protect our residents.”

The council’s Rogue Landlord Project is run in partnership with the police, fire and rescue service and citizens advice.

