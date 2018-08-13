Luton Library currently closed after reports of suspicious package

Luton Central Library has been evacuated today after reports of a suspicious package.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 4.15pm today (Monday) to reports of a possible suspicious package at Luton Central Library.

“The library has been evacuated as a precaution and enquiries are on-going.”

There is currently a large police presence outside the library at St George’s Square.

It follows on from a similar incident at a dental clinic in Upper George Street on Wednesday last week.

