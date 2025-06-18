Luton man admits murdering his ex-partner’s mum in violent attack

Diane Cleary, left, was killed by Jacob Clark. Picture: Beds Police

A man from Luton has admitted to murdering the mother of his ex-partner – just hours after their relationship ended.

Jacob Clark, 25, of Links Way, attacked 46-year-old Diane Cleary, in the home he shared with his ex-partner in Turners Road North.

A post mortem examination found that Diane had numerous injuries including stab wounds and ones caused by blunt force trauma. Clark also seriously injured his ex-girlfriend as she fought to protect her mother during the attack.

Moments after the killing, Clark ordered his ex-partner to cut his long hair in an attempt to evade the police as he fled the scene – leading detectives to begin a manhunt.

But Clark was arrested less than 48 hours later, when officers on guard at the house spotted him trying to return to the scene of the crime.

During a hearing at Luton Crown Court today, Wednesday, June 18, Clark pleaded guilty to murder and causing grievous bodily harm without intent. A separate charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent will lie on file.

Detective Inspector Adam Bridges said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Diane, a kind and vibrant person whose life was tragically cut short. The impact of this crime has been deeply felt by all who knew her, especially her daughter, who showed immense bravery in trying to protect her.

“Jacob Clark is a dangerous individual who responded to the breakdown of a relationship with devastating violence. There is no justification for his actions, and he must now face the consequences of taking a life in such a senseless manner.”

He added: “Male violence against women and girls is something that should never be tolerated. In this instance Clark committed the most serious and irreversible harm to those he should have cared for and respected – and believed himself to be above the law by disguising himself and going on the run.

"His attempt to avoid justice failed thanks to the dedication and thorough work of our officers, who ensured he was brought to justice.”

Clark will be sentenced at the same court on September 5.