Luton man among 17 arrested on drug charges after county lines sting

Operation Mantis team arresting a man. Picture: Hertfordshire Constabulary

More than 20 people have been arrested as part of county lines drugs sting – including one from Luton.

Police swooped on addresses in Bedfordshire, Hemel Hempstead, St Albans, Tring, Oxford and North London, collaring 23 people and seizing heroin, cocaine and cannabis with a street value of more than £320k.

Weapons including three replica guns were also seized, along with phones and cash.

Simon Burte, aged 47, of Baker Street, Luton, is one of 17 people charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. He has been remanded in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Clawson, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Command, said: “This operation targeted the numerous drug lines that were supplying drugs into the Hemel Hempstead area, which we have been investigating since January 2025.

“During the operation we searched multiple addresses, seizing tens of thousands of pounds worth of cash and drugs, including a huge quantity of crack cocaine and heroin, as well as three replica handguns.

“As part of the Clear, Hold, Build program we are running in Hemel Hempstead, we are clearing out County Lines gangs and safeguarding vulnerable members of the community who are most at risk.”

“County Lines drug dealing exploits young people, spreads misery, and is closely associated with violence."

The full list of arrests is:

Charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs:

Emile Kasa-Puna, aged 22, of Holbrook Close, Enfield.

Chacha Mwita, aged 19, of Albert Street, Tring.

Enoch Mwita, aged 20, of Albert Street, Tring.

Adeel Mahmood, aged 24, of Nashleigh Hill, Chesham.

Darren Isaac, aged 53, of Penrose Court, Hemel Hempstead.

Courtney Miller-Cross, aged 26, of Burymead, Stevenage.

Shaun Holligan, aged 26, of no fixed address.

Callum Gates, aged 28, of Westerdale, Hemel Hempstead.

Bryn Pinching, aged 30, of Cuffley Court, Hemel Hempstead.

Phillip Ogundipe, aged 38, of Peregrine Close, Hemel Hempstead.

Noble Walch, aged 37, of Eaton Leys, Milton Keynes.

Shenice Rebeiro, aged 35, of Fishermead, Milton Keynes.

Kaiden Jones, aged 20, Collett Drive, Oxford.

Simon Burte, aged 47, of Baker Street, Luton.

Kevin Nketia, aged 20, of Iddesleigh Road, Bedford.

Angel Lacatus, aged 20, Clyde Square, Hemel Hempstead.

James Stutter, aged 45, of no fixed address.

All have been remanded into custody.

Also arrested were:

A 19-year-old man from London Colney

A 22-year-old man from Chesham.

A 41-year-old man from St Albans.

A 24-year-old man from Tring.

A 49-year-old woman from Tring.

A 39-year-old man from St Albans.

All have been released whilst the investigation continues.

If you have any information about county lines drug dealing, call the non-emergency number 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.