Luton man appears in court accused of hatching terrorist plot with explosives

A Luton man appeared at the Old Bailey today accused of possessing explosive devices for a planned terror attack.

Polish-born Filip Golon Bednarczyk, 25, was arrested by officers from the Met Police on December 11, on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Central Criminal Court

Two address in Luton were subsequently raided by police.

Mr Bednarczyk faces seven charges of possessing information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, and possessing an explosive under suspicious circumstances.

Today at the Old Bailey, Mr Bednarczyk appeared via videolink for his plea and trial preparation hearing.

A provisional trial date has been scheduled for June 15.