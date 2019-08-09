Luton man appears in court charged with attempted murder over 'frenzied' machete attack on London policeman

A Luton man has appeared at Thames Magistrates Court today charged with attempted murder after a policeman in East London was stabbed in the head with a machete.

Muhammed Rodwan, 56, of Villiers Close, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon following the incident in Leyton, East London, yesterday evening.

Thames Magistrates Court

The officer, named as PC Stuart Outten aged 28, remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. His family have been informed and are receiving support from MPS family liaison officers.

Footage taken after the incident has been widely circulated on social media and made national headlines.

Mr Rodwan has been remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on September 6.

PC Outten was reportedly stabbed in a "frenzied" attack after stopping a van at the junction between Coopers Lane and Leyton High Road, on suspicion that the driver was uninsured.

Witness Muhammad Faisal, 31, said: “We saw someone lying on the road. Next to him was his police uniform.

“They were providing him assistance to his head. We didn’t see the wound, but we saw a lot of blood.”

Metropolitan Police Federation chairman Ken Marsh said: “Police officers across London are out there every day at risk protecting the public – and sadly, yet again, a Metropolitan Police officer has suffered a severe injury on duty.”

The Met has stated there was nothing to suggest the attack was related to terrorism.