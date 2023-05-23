Luton man arrested after dog walker sexually harrassed

A Luton man has been arrested after a dog walker was sexually harrassed.

Hertfordshire Constabulary are investigating the incident, which took place at around 11.40am on Wednesday, May 17 on Eastern Way in Letchworth Garden City.

Police say a woman was walking her dog in the nearby orchard before a man approached and sexually harassed her. He then left the area on foot after noticing two other women who were out walking their dogs.

Police are appealing for witnesses

A 25-year-old man from Luton was arrested on suspicion of causing intentional harassment, alarm or distress and released on conditional bail while enquires continue.

PC Remi Whates, investigating, said: “We have conducted fast-time enquiries and already made an arrest in relation to this distressing incident.

“However, our investigation is continuing, and we are still appealing for anyone with any information to please come forward. Additionally, if you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time, or have any CCTV footage that may assist us, please email me.”