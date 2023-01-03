A 20-year-old from Luton has been arrested after a teenager was stabbed near a popular nightclub on Chrismas Day.

The incident happened at around 2.50am near the taxi rank outside Pink Punters in Bletchley.

Police say two groups were involved in an altercation, during which the victim, an 18-year-old man, sustained a stab wound to his lower chest.

Police are appealing for witnesses

He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

A 20-year-old man from Luton has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding with intent and has been released on bail.

Investigating officer Detective Constable John Swallow said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who knows anything about what happened, to please come forward.”

He added: “As this happened around the taxi rank area, it is possible that some of this incident may have been captured on dash-cams. Therefore we’d also ask any drivers who were in the vicinity around the time of the incident to please check any footage.

