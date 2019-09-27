Luton man arrested for conspiracy to murder over Princess Street shooting and car crash

A 21-year-old man from Luton has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into a shooting in Princess Street in Luton last Saturday.

The man was arrested this morning on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and remains in police custody.

The major crime unit is investigating after a man was shot and a car – a black Toyota Auris – collided with a house on Saturday, September 21.

One man was airlifted to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Police are also continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident – particularly those who have mobile phone footage.

Detective Inspector Jerry Waite, who’s leading the investigation, said: “We know a number of people were in Princess Street at the time of the incident, with a number recording the incident on their mobile phones.

"We are keen for anyone who has mobile phone footage to come forward. You can speak to us in confidence.”

Anyone with any information can also pass it on anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, call 101 quoting Operation Sandford.