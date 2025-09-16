Luton man arrested for voyeurism after inappropriate photos of woman taken while she shopped

Midsummer Place, MK. Photo: National World/Jane Russell

A man has been arrested for voyeurism after inappropriate photos were taken of a woman while she was shopping.

The incident took place while the woman was shopping at the Sports Direct store in Midsummer Place in Milton Keynes at 1.05pm on Wednesday June 25.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man from Luton on suspicion of voyeurism. He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Police are also appealing for the victim to come forward as they think she can assist them in their investigation.

Investigating officer Police Constable Alister Milne said: “We are appealing for the victim of this offence to come forward so that we can speak to them and make sure they are OK. We also think they may be able to assist our investigation.

“If you think that you may have been the victim of a crime of this nature in Sports Direct, Midsummer Place, in June, or have any information, we would ask that you please call us on 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43250316549.

“If you do not wish to speak to the police directly, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”