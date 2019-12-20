Luton man burglar after defecating in doorways repeatedly

A Luton burglar who repeatedly defecated in communal hallways has been jailed for four months after being found guilty of a string of offences.

Dylan Wythe, 25, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to nine months imprisonment following a hearing at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 18.

Luton Magistrates Court

Wythe also breached his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) handed to him for previous behaviour in defecating and urinating in shared areas of blocks of flats.

After being observed carrying out the same acts, his CBO was extended for another three years.

This extension was a result of joint work between Beds Police and Luton Council’s anti-social behaviour team.

Wythe was sentenced to four months imprisonment for burglary, two months for a breach of a suspended sentence, two months for a breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order and one month for a breach of bail, all to run consecutively.

PC Michael Trinder said: “Wythe poses a nuisance to residents of Luton and we are happy with the sentence and extension of his Criminal Behaviour Order.

“Everyone deserves to live in a clean and safe environment and should not feel threatened by trespassers or exposed to the noxious smell of urine and faeces in their homes.

“We hope that the prison term will give him the opportunity to reconsider his actions.”

The order forbids him from entering any of the following Luton locations:

> The Truncals, Sutherland Place

> The Stockwood Hotel, London Road

> 4 Farley Hill

> Petrogas Applegreen, Castle Street

> High Point, Ruthin Close

> Ceira Court, South Road

> Stockwood Court, Stockwood Crescent

> Farley Lodge, Ruthin Close

> Matalan Store and car park, Castle Street

Additionally Wythe is not allowed to sleep in the communal stairwell of any property within the borough of Luton without the consent of the owner, or urinate or defecate in the stairwell or communal area of any property in Luton.

He is also banned from carrying urine or faeces unless appropriately stored in a medical container for the purpose of providing a sample to a qualified medical professional.