Luton man caught dealing class A drugs on CCTV jailed for five years

A man from Luton has been jailed for five years after being caught on CCTV dealing class A drugs.

Rokibur Rahman, was seen by CCTV operators on April 1, handing a package to someone near to steps leading up to The Mall in Luton.

Officers were dispatched to the location and arrested Rahman on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

Rokibur Rahman

When searching the location, a brown bag was found containing approximately 30 bags of white and brown substances.

These were later tested and found to be crack cocaine and heroin. Rahman himself was also searched and found to be in possession of cocaine.

The 47-year-old of Selbourne Road, Luton, was subsequently charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and was found guilty of both counts at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday, December 21.

PC George Comer from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Department said: “I am pleased we have managed to secure a custodial sentence for Rahman resulting in another drug dealer off our streets.

“Drugs remain one of the main reasons why our local communities are blighted by violence and anti-social behaviour and the result of this investigation shows the hard work we are doing to eradicate drugs from our society.”

Anyone with information about drug dealing, county lines or child criminal exploitation can contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 or via the force’s online reporting centre.

All of these reports are fed into police intelligence systems and can help officers build up a better picture of organised crime.