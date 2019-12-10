Luton man charged after 37-year-old dies following alleged assault at Upminster golf club

A Luton man is among a group of four men charged with GBH after a 37-year-old died following an alleged fight at an Upminster golf club on Saturday.

Police found the man being restrained at the golf club in Fen Lane, Upminster, at around 10.50pm after receiving reports of an "altercation".

Entrance to the golf club in Fen Lane, Upminster

The man collapsed a short time later and was taken by ambulance to an East London hospital where he died on Monday, December 9.

Now, four men arrested at the scene have been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH). They are:

> Shkelzen Mataj, 39, of Tomlinson Avenue, Luton.

> Paulo Pinto, 50, of Braxted Road, Rivenhall.

> Gaetano Schembri, 24, of Buxton Road, Grays.

> Melchione Schembri, 58, of Highfield Gardens, Grays.

The victim has yet to be formally identified, but is described by police as 37-years-old and from Hornchurch, Essex.

His family have been informed and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

A Met police spokesman said: "The four men ... were arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH.

"They were charged on Monday, December 9, and kept in custody to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 10.

"Detectives from Specialist Crime North (Homicide) are investigating.

"Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 8238/07DEC."