Luton man charged after police seize £130K of cocaine

A Luton man has been charged after Bedfordshire Police’s Boson team seized cocaine worth an estimated £130,000.

Boson executed a warrant at a property in Williton Road, Luton on Wednesday (12 June) and recovered 1.3 kilos of drugs. Tests have now shown the drugs to be cocaine, with an estimated street value of £130,000. Officers also recovered other drug-related paraphernalia and cash from the property.

Nicholas Rohane, 36, of Williton Road, has been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply. He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday) where he has been remanded pending a future court date.