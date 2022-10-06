A man from Luton has been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a Post Office in North Hertfordshire on August 27.

After an investigation into the robbery on Pirton’s High Street, armed officers arrested two men at an address in Beeston, Leeds on October 1.

41-year-old Trevor Dowling, from Copenhagen Close, in Luton, was charged with robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

On Monday (October 3), Dowling appeared before St Albans Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded into custody.

He is next due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on October 31.

A second man, from Leeds, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

He was released under investigation while Hertfordshire Police continue to look into the incident.

Detective Inspector Ben Smith said: “This was a frightening incident which caused a lot of concern among the local community.

"We have now secured a charge and the case will progress through the courts.”

DI Smith added: “If you witnessed the incident, or have any information, you can still report this to the police.”

