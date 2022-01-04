Luton man charged with arson attack on house

A Luton man is one of three men who have appeared in a Nottingham court after a house fire.

Harry Cairns, aged 21, from Luton, was charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

Police and fire crews were called to an address in Broomhill Lane in Mansfield shortly after 4am on Wednesday, December 29.

A Luton man has been charged with arson

It was reported the front door was on fire. It is alleged the fire was started deliberately.

No-one was in the house but damage was caused to the door and a doormat. Smoke damage was also caused within the property.

Matthew Pallett, aged 43, from Mansfield, has also been charged with arson with intent to endanger life, plus driving with excess alcohol and driving with no insurance.

Andrew McConnell, aged 21, from Belper, Derbyshire, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life and permitting the use of a motor vehicle with no insurance.

They all appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Detective Sergeant Gary Hewson, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Emergency services were quick to attend reports of the house fire.

“Thankfully no-one was injured but there is always the potential for fire to spiral out of control. Fire can have incredibly dangerous consequences, especially if people are living in adjoining properties.