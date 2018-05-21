Luton man charged with attempted murder

A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Portland Road, Luton, on Thursday, April 5, in which two people were injured.

Karl Quinn, 30, of Gelding Close, Luton, was charged on Friday, May 18, with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday) where he was remanded pending his next court hearing.

Five other people arrested in connection with the incident will face no further action.