Luton man charged with attempted murder and firearm offence after victim found with life-threatening injuries

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A man has been charged with attempted murder as his victim remains in a critical but stable condition.

Callum Bermingham, 36, of Belmont Road, was arrested in connection with the incident where a man in his 30s was found with life-threatening injuries in Repton Close, Luton, on Tuesday, March 25.

Bermingham was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm, dangerous driving and failure to provide a specimen for analysis as a driver.

He was remanded in custody at Luton Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, March 27) ahead of a court appearance on April 28.