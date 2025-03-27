Luton man charged with attempted murder and firearm offence after victim found with life-threatening injuries
A man has been charged with attempted murder as his victim remains in a critical but stable condition.
Callum Bermingham, 36, of Belmont Road, was arrested in connection with the incident where a man in his 30s was found with life-threatening injuries in Repton Close, Luton, on Tuesday, March 25.
Bermingham was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm, dangerous driving and failure to provide a specimen for analysis as a driver.
He was remanded in custody at Luton Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, March 27) ahead of a court appearance on April 28.