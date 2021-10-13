Luton man charged with attempted murder following stabbing incident
Victim was found with serious injuries
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 5:17 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 5:18 pm
A Luton man has been charged with attempted murder after an incident in the town on Monday, October 11.
Shortly after 1pm, police were called to reports of a stabbing in Tennyson Road.
Officers attended and a man was found with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital, where his condition is now described as stable.
Lukas Zylinska, 23, of Somersby Close, was arrested and has since been charged with attempted murder.
He appeared before Luton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday) and has been remanded into custody until a further court hearing on November 15.