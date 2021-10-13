Luton man charged with attempted murder following stabbing incident

A Luton man has been charged with attempted murder after an incident in the town on Monday, October 11.

Shortly after 1pm, police were called to reports of a stabbing in Tennyson Road.

Officers attended and a man was found with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital, where his condition is now described as stable.

A man has been charged with attempted murder

Lukas Zylinska, 23, of Somersby Close, was arrested and has since been charged with attempted murder.