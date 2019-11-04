Luton man charged with attempted murder over Dallow Road stabbing

A man has been charged with attempted murder over the stabbing of another man in Dallow Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Adam Krajewski, 28, of Dallow Road, Luton, has been charged with attempted murder and threatening a person with a blade in a public place.

Emergency services had rushed to Dallow Road just before 1am on Sunday to reports a man had been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Mr Krajewski appeared at court this morning (Monday) where he was remanded pending a future court appearance.