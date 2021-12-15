Luton man charged with burgling seven homes last month

Two men have been charged

Two people have been charged after investigations by Bedfordshire Police’s specialist burglary squad.

Luke Waters, of no fixed address in Luton, has been charged in connection to seven residential burglaries in the town during November.

The 31-year-old has also been charged with going equipped for burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

Adetayo George, 38, of Ford End Road, Bedford, has been charged with burglary dwelling with violence and four counts of fraud, in connection to a burglary in Bedford last week.