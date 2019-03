A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with child sex offences.

Kevin Andrews, 57, of Marsh Road, Luton, has been charged with two counts of assault on a girl under 13 by touching, and also with breach of a court order, in relation to incidents in Iceland Foods, Marsh Road, Luton on Saturday 16 March.

He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday) where he was remanded in custody pending a further court appearance on 9 April.