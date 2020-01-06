Luton man charged with GBH after victim sustains facial burns

A man has been charged following an altercation in George Street, in which a man suffered burns to his face, on Wednesday, January 1.

David Weir, 53, of Park Street, Luton, was charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) and assault by beating of a police officer, and has been remanded in custody pending a further court date.

The incident happened at approximately 3.40pm in Luton and a number of members of the public stopped to assist the victim.

Officers are keen to speak with those who stopped to help, and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Constable Gary Hatton on 101, quoting reference 40/144/20, or by using the force's online reporting tool.