Luton man charged with murder
The incident happened in Biscot Road
A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of another man on Wednesday (January 11).
Cameron Leckey, 32, of Biscot Road, Luton, was arrested after emergency services were called to a property in Biscot Road, where a man was found with serious injuries.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment but died a few hours later. His next of kin have been informed.
Leckey is due to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).
Anyone with information about the incident can report it online or call police on 101, quoting Operation Maui.