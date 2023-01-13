Luton man charged with murder

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of another man on Wednesday (January 11).

Cameron Leckey, 32, of Biscot Road, Luton, was arrested after emergency services were called to a property in Biscot Road, where a man was found with serious injuries.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment but died a few hours later. His next of kin have been informed.

Leckey is due to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).