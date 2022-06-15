Luton man charged with murder of victim who was hit by a car

Police officer library picture

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Robert Duggan in Luton on Saturday (June 11).

William McDonagh, 53, of Verulam Gardens, Luton, was arrested on Saturday as part of an investigation by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit into the death of Mr Duggan, 60, who was found in Axe Close.

McDonagh has been charged with murder and appeared at Luton Crown Court today (Wednesday), where he was remanded into custody. A trial date has been set for December.