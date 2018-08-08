Luton man charged with Norfolk post office raid

A Luton man has been charged in connection with a robbery at a Norfolk post office earlier this year.

Two members of staff were injured during the incident at the Mundersley post office on the High Street shortly before 6am on Friday 9 March and a small quantity of cash was stolen.

Lee Franklin, aged 35 and from Luton, was arrested in Bury St Edmunds on Tuesday (7 August) and has since been charged with robbery.

Franklin is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday 8 August).