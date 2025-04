Police news.

A man from Luton has been charged with rape and fraud by false representation.

Saikou Jabang, 42, and of Dumfries Street, Luton was charged yesterday (October 10) with both offences.

The rape charge relates to an attack in John Street in the early hours of August 11.

He was remanded in custody following a hearing at Luton Magistrates Court today (Friday). He is due to appear at Luton Crown Court on November 11.