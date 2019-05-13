Luton man charged with robbery and weapons offences after incident on Grasmere Road

A man from Luton has been charged with robbery and other offences in connection with an incident in Grasmere Road, Luton, on May 1.

Kevin Mupemui, 32, of Downs Road, was charged on Thursday, May 9, with one count of robbery, one count of possessing a knife/sharp pointed article in a public place, and one count of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court yesterday where he was remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Crown Court on June 10.

If anyone has any further information on incident, please call DC Jason Wheeler on 101 quoting 40/24774/19.