Luton man charged with strangulation and threats to kill his boyfriend

He is due to appear in court next month

By News team
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 2:05 pm

A Luton man is facing eight charges of domestic abuse towards his boyfriend at his workplace.

Vincent Flemons, 49, of Clarendon Road, Luton, has been charged with:

> Strangulation (using the new non-fatal strangulation legislation) and threats to kill on 10 June in Luton.

Vincent Flemons, of Luton, has been charged with eight offences of domestic abuse towards his boyfriend at his workplace in St Albans

> Battery on 27 August.

> Threats to kill, battery, criminal damage and malicious communication on 29 August.

> Harassment including texts, emails and phone calls between 1 August and 29 August at his workplace in St Albans.

He is due to appear before Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 3.

Detective Inspector Claire Richardson-Wabe from the Domestic Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit for Herts Police, said: “We have a dedicated domestic abuse unit with the prime purpose being to safeguard victims, whether it is it between family members, same sex couples or people with disabilities. Everyone is treated as an individual and we hope that men and same sex couples feel empowered to report any form of domestic abuse.”

Anyone with concerns about their partner can contact the Independent Domestic Abuse Advisor services by calling 0300 790 6772. In an emergency, always call 999. If you are afraid or unable to speak, call 999 from a mobile and press 5, 5. Help and support is also available from the Sunflower Centre.