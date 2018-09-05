Luton man charged with supplying cannabis near University of Buckingham

A man from Luton has been charged with possessing cannabis in Buckingham with intent to supply.

Wajid Majid, 19, from St Ethelbert Avenue, Luton has been charged and remanded in custody for possession with intent to supply a Class B drug (cannabis). The incident happened on August 29 on Hunter Street, Buckingham, the road where the university is based.

Majid appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on August 31 where he entered a not guilty plea.

He has been remanded in custody to next appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on October 1.