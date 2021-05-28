Luton man charged with terrorism offences

The investigation was carried out by detectives from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).

A Luton man was yesterday (Thursday) charged with terrorism offences.

Mohammed Saleem, 20, of Montrose Avenue, was arrested by counter terrorism detectives on May 27 last year on suspicion of possessing information useful to a person preparing an act of terrorism.

He was interviewed again yesterday and charged with six counts of possessing information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act (2000).