Luton man convicted of carrying knuckle duster in street

Yasser Imtiaz, 28, of Wychwood Avenue, was convicted of carrying the weapon in Morgan Close on August 1 last year.

Imtiaz had pleaded not guilty but was found guilty by magistrates after trial.

On Tuesday, June 1, Imtiaz appeared at Luton Magistrates' Court for sentencing, where he was fined £300, a victim surcharge of £34 and prosecution costs of £310 - totalling £644.

Luton Magistrates Court

An order was made for the knuckle duster to be destroyed.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.