The child was just seven years old when Gohil’s abuse started

A man from Luton has been convicted of sexual offences against a child after a trial at St Albans Crown Court.

Bharat Gohil, 59 and of Rodeheath in Luton, was arrested in September 2021 after historic allegations of sexual abuse were made against him. After a lengthy investigation, he was charged with 14 offences in May 2022, including four counts of rape of a child under 13 and numerous counts of sexual assault by touching. The offences happened between 2010 and 2017 in Dacorum in Hertfordshire, when the victim was between the ages of seven and 12.

Gohil pleaded not guilty and on Thursday (December 14) he was found guilty of all the offences. He was remanded into custody and will be sentenced in May.

Bharat Gohil. Picture: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Adam Haines said: “I want to praise the victim in this case for the bravery they have shown throughout this investigation and the court process. This investigation and the result achieved from court shows that no matter how long ago the offence took place, or what your circumstances are, these types of allegations will be investigated thoroughly and diligently.”

He added: “Becoming a victim of sexual assault is never your fault and if you’ve been a victim please report it. We have specialist officers on hand to provide advice and support throughout an investigation.”